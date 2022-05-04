ITV star Chris Kamara reveals plans to step down amid health battle – all the details The presenter has apraxia which makes talking on live TV difficult

Last week presenter Chris Kamara stepped down from his role at Sky Sports after 24 years with the channel amid his struggles with his speech.

MORE: Lorraine Kelly sends her support to 'very precious' friend amid health woes

Chris, 64, shared that he also offered to quit his role on ITV’s The Games, but was persuaded to stay. The show, which also stars Holly Willoughby and Alex Scott, debuts next week, and Chris explained: "I did offer to quit, which would have been good news, but ITV wouldn't have it in any way shape or form, they said, 'You're staying, you're part of the team,' and I'd like to thank them for that, "he said.

Chris Kamara stars alongside Holly Willoughby, Alex Scott and Freddie Flintoff

Chris added: "I am on the mend, which is the great thing." The presenter first talked about his health condition in March 2022, after viewers noticed he was slurring his speech on air.

MORE: Phillip Schofield gives advice on coming out in heartfelt This Morning moment

READ: Susanna Reid and Lorraine Kelly react to Boris Johnson snub live on-air

At the time, Chris tweeted: "Just wanted to let a few of you know who tweeted me today that I am ok-ish. Alongside my thyroid problem I have developed apraxia of speech and have been working to get my speech back to normal. Some days it can be a little slow and some days it’s normal. Hopefully I can beat this!"

Chris thanked his followers for all of their support but explained he'll be taking a break from live TV for the time being. He wrote: "Thank you so much to everyone for your best wishes Twitter can be a wonderful platform. The response about my apraxia has been overwhelming Unfortunately for you viewers this is not the end of me but "Live TV" might have to take a back seat at the moment. Thank you."

Chris Kamara stepped down from his role at Sky Sports due to his speech issues

At the time, many of the presenter's celebrity friends reached out, with Lorraine Kelly, Ben Shephard and Piers Morgan all sending their well wishes.

MORE: What is aphasia? Bruce Willis’ shock health condition explained

People who suffer with apraxia of speech have issues moving from one sound, syllable or word to another, which can make it seem like they're slurring. Speech therapy can help with the condition.

Chris Kamara's new show The Games debuts in early May

Apraxia can be caused by brain conditions or injury, such as strokes, as well as metabolic conditions, such as an underactive thyroid, which is likely the cause of Chris' condition.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.