BBC Breakfast presenter Sally Bundock was inundated with well wishes after she shared a series of photos from her hospital bed with her Twitter followers.

The first photo showed the BBC star in a mask and was captioned: "Here we go - in the hands of a great team at the NHS. They need to fix my ACL, MCL and meniscus. Apparently my kneecap is looking ropey so they may boost that as well. The mind boggles. See you on the other side."

Sally's second update was of herself in a hospital gown with her leg marked up for surgery. She captioned this snap: "Thanks for all the best wishes…. Soon I'll be in deep sleep." Sally's BBC co-star Carol Kirkwood liked the post in support of her colleague.

Sally's final update was of her knees bandaged up, lying atop a hospital bed. Sally wrote: "Cup of tea incoming," alongside the photo and her followers rushed to wish her well.

"I hope you are up and about soon. Selfishly looking forward to seeing back on the TV," wrote one fan, while another commented: "Take care enjoy that cup of tea. As you can see many of us urging you through recovery."

Sally Bundock shared post-operation photos with her fans

Sally isn't the only BBC star who's in recovery from an injury. Presenter Naga Munchetty shared that she had made significant progress in her own recovery.

Taking to Instagram she posed for a post-run selfie, which she captioned: "It's been a while since I've been able to run 5k non-stop. Injuries take time to recover from."

Before her op, Sally Bundock wore a knee brace on air

The star went on: "Patience isn't a virtue of mine. Feels good to get back on the road to fitness. Happy Sunday."

