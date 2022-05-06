Jasmine Harman screams in swimsuit as A Place in the Sun star tries cold water therapy – see video The presenter took a dip in the sea in Spain

A Place in the Sun presenter Jasmine Harman took to Instagram to share a video of herself swimming in the freezing cold sea.

MORE: A Place in the Sun's Jasmine Harman's children are her double in rare family photo

The star, who is currently shooting in Spain, filmed herself walking down the beach, before stripping off into her swimsuit and plunging into the sea. "I finished work, it's still nice and sunny, we've had lovely weather, so I'm considering going for a dip," she said.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jasmine Harman tries cold water therapy in red swimsuit

"I'm psyching myself up for this," Jasmine said as she strolled towards the water. "I'm doing it!"

MORE: 5 A Place in the Sun stars' dreamy weddings: From Jasmine Harman to Laura Hamilton

SEE: A Place in the Sun's Jasmine Harman shares incredible snap from early career

The presenter gasped as the cold water hit her, before she said: "I'm not sure this is a good idea."

Jasmine shrieked as the waves washed over her, before exclaiming: "I think the trick has got to be, just get in and stop messing around."

Jasmine Harman is currently soaking up the sun on set in Spain

She counted down from three before ducking her shoulders under and gasping: "I'm in! Oh God, it's cold."

MORE: A Place in the Sun's Jasmine Harman gets candid about stress and feeling out of control

Jasmine quickly acclimatised, saying: "Once you're in it's actually fine. What was all the palaver about? It's actually quite nice."

Jasmine Harman keeps her followers update on her antics when she's filming abroad

She captioned the post: "Cold water therapy anyone? I thought I'd give it a try! To be fair it was not as cold as an ice bath, but still pretty cold! Would you brave it?"

The star's followers were quick to heap praise on her bravery, writing: "Well done Jasmine!" and "Good for you! It does wonders for the body and soul."

MORE: Cold water therapy: What are the physical and mental health benefits?

The benefits of cold water therapy include eased anxiety, plus it can improve circulation, reduce water retention and even regulate blood pressure, as it improves the responsiveness of blood vessels.

Exposure to cold water can also help support our immunity, because it increases the supply of powerful antioxidant glutathione, which is important in our immune response.

Like this story? Sign up to our special Queen’s Platinum Jubilee newsletter to get latest news, photos and videos related to Her Majesty's special milestone.