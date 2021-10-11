APITS' Jasmine Harman bravely shares revealing weight loss progress photo in crop top and leggings A Place In The Sun star Jasmine admitted she wasn’t "ready" to post it

Jasmine Harman has shared an update on her weight loss journey with a candid post on Instagram. The A Place In the Sun star took to the social media platform with a photo of herself in a crop top and leggings as she admitted that despite not feeling "ready" to share the snap, she wants to empower her fans and followers by encouraging body positivity.

Speaking of the revelations she has made about how she views her body, she captioned the image: "I’ve been doing a lot of soul searching about sharing my progress photos and a few people have encouraged me to practice what I preach about body positivity, not feeling like you have to hide, whatever your body size or shape.

"It is hard for me to share this photo, as I still don’t feel “ready” and I’m hoping no-one will “body-shame” me. I was thinking by of putting it on my story so at least it would vanish after 24 hours, then I realised this would be my 1400th post and If you’ve followed me for a while, you’ll know I like to say something a bit deep and meaningful every 100 posts!

"So here it is. Yes I’ve got a big tum. Whatever. I hope someone out there will feel empowered and represented. Not everyone on IG had the perfect bod or the perfect life!"

Jasmine's fans and followers have since taken to the comments section to applaud and thank Jasmine for her bravery.

"You are an inspiring and positive person," one wrote, while another said: "But it's a normal body, and that's why we love you." A third fan added: "Beautiful. We are women, we are not perfect, but we are all amazing."

Jasmine Harman recently opened up about being asked if she was pregnant

Jasmine also recently opened up about being mistaken for being pregnant. She admitted that her first reaction was to be "insulted and upset", but soon came to the realisation that she has nothing to be ashamed of, and that she is grateful for her body.

