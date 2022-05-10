Homes Under The Hammer star Martin Roberts tells fans he's 'slowing down' following life-saving surgery The presenter underwent heart surgery last month

Homes Under The Hammer presenter Martin Roberts took to Twitter to update fans on his plans going forward following emergency heart surgery.

Speaking to the camera while on a walk, Martin explained that he was feeling grateful to be out and about. "I've come out for a walk to my favourite place in the world, to a waterfall near where I live. It's the first time I've ventured out since I got home. It's taken me three times as long as it normally would to get here. You can't help but think 'I'm really lucky to see this' because I might not have seen it again.

WATCH: Martin Roberts gives emotional update on his health

"I'm trying to think about slowing down and not sweating the small stuff," he continued. The presenter captioned the post: "Gradually trying to get back to normality. Big week of tests coming up to try to establish the cause of the crisis and sort out my lungs. Meanwhile I'm trying to be positive."

Martin's Homes Under The Hammer co-star Lucy Alexander commented on the emotional post, writing: "Awwww Martin. That's made me well up. Slow down, listen to your body. Sending huge hug mate."

Martin's fans flooded his post with love too. One wrote: "So pleased to hear that you are feeling a lot better. Take care of yourself," while another said: "Try and have good positive thoughts, you have lots to look forward to, it's all gonna be good. Sending so much love your way."

Martin Roberts' fans have been missing him on their screens

Martin's plans to slow down come after the star was rushed to hospital for heart surgery last month with chest pains. Doctor's found he had fluid around his heart and operated immediately.

At the time Martin updated his fans from his hospital bed, explaining: "Bit of good news, bit of bad news. I ended up in hospital. I've been having quite a few chest pains and feeling generally lousy, so I was brought in, turns out I had a massive amount of fluid all around my heart which was stopping my heart working.

Martin Roberts spoke about his ordeal on GMB

"They got rid of it in an emergency operation, it's sort of quite serious with hours to live," he continued. "But here I am, still around."

