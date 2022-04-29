Home Under The Hammer star Martin Roberts shares health update after MRI scan - fans react The presenter thanked fans for their support

Homes Under The Hammer presenter Martin Roberts took to Instagram to share the happy news he had been discharged from hospital following emergency surgery.

MORE: Homes Under The Hammer's Martin Roberts rushed to hospital with chest pains

Talking from the hospital foyer, Martin explained: "I've just been discharged. They did an MRI scan on my heart and found out I do have a few residual problems that they'll check over the next few months to make sure they’re not getting any worse."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Martin Roberts updates fans on his health following heart surgery

He continued that he will have a follow-up meeting with the respiratory team at the hospital to check on his breathing, but for the meantime, the medics have "done what they can," according to the star.

MORE: Homes Under The Hammer's Martin Roberts shares health update amid life-saving surgery

READ: Lucy Alexander's Homes Under the Hammer co-star forced to clarify marriage confusion

Martin went on to thank his followers, calling them amazing and saying: "You've kept me going in some very dark hours. I can't thank you enough. I'm hopefully on the road to recovery."

The presenter's fans commented their support, with pro sportsman Colin Jackson saying: "Glad you’re heading home and that they are still caring for you as an outpatient. Do what they say. No heroics and get your gorgeous family running around after you and enjoy that garden."

Homes Under The Hammer viewers have been missing Martin Roberts

Others commented: "So glad you are back on road to recovery Martin," while another joked: "Great news you're going home. Keep taking the tablets which I'm sure they've given you. Rest and put your feet up and don’t overdo it! And enjoy a program called Homes Under The Hammer. You might have heard of it!"

MORE: Homes Under The Hammer's Martin Roberts 'heartbroken' after sad family death

Martin was admitted to hospital last week after suffering from chest pains, which turned out to be fluid around the heart, resulting in the star undergoing emergency heart surgery after he had 'hours to live.'

Martin spoke on GMB about his ordeal

The star appeared on GMB just days later, telling Richard Madeley that he had "felt a tightness in [his] chest and had difficulty breathing and total lethargy," before being admitted to hospital. "I am aware those are signs of a heart attack, and I was feeling so rubbish my wife took me to A&E and I was rushed through and they found I had liquid around my heart compressing my heart to the point it could have stopped," he explained.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.