Homes Under The Hammer's Martin Roberts shares health update amid life-saving surgery The presenter's fans are worried for him

Homes Under The Hammer presenter Martin Roberts appeared on GMB on Monday to give an update on his health after his recent emergency heart surgery.

MORE: Homes Under The Hammer's Martin Roberts rushed to hospital with chest pains

Martin told presenter Richard Madeley that he had "felt a tightness in [his] chest and had difficulty breathing and total lethargy," before being admitted to hospital. "I am aware those are signs of a heart attack, and I was feeling so rubbish my wife took me to A&E and I was rushed through and they found I had liquid around my heart compressing my heart to the point it could have stopped," he explained.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Martin Roberts gives fans a health update following heart surgery

"Unlike a normal heart attack, there's nothing you can do about it because the heart itself is being strangled, so within three hours I was in an operation with a tube put into my heart to drain a litre and a half of fluid."

MORE: Homes Under The Hammer's Martin Roberts 'heartbroken' after sad family death

READ: Lucy Alexander's Homes Under the Hammer co-star forced to clarify marriage confusion

Martin revealed he was awake during the whole life-saving operation, reposting a clip from his interview via Twitter, which prompted his followers to flood him with messages of support. One wrote: "OMG, what a relief, so close. Get well soon. And return to Homes Under The Hammer," while another commented: "Stay strong Martin. Hope you are on your way to recovery and being well looked after."

While he's missing from their TV screens, Martin's fans have been staying in touch with him via social media. One wrote: "Just looking for an update on you Martin and praying that you are recovering well," to which the star replied: "Doing lots of tests on my lungs now."

Martin Roberts spoke about his health ordeal on GMB

While he's putting on a brave face, Martin did share he'd found the ordeal frightening. A fan tweeted him to ask what the procedure he'd been through was called, with Martin replying: "It turned into a tapenade when the process accelerated and it all gets a bit scary."

Martin's fans are missing seeing him on their screens

We're keeping our fingers crossed that Martin's tests on his lungs come back with good news.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.