Martin Roberts has been left "heartbroken" following the sad death of his beloved dog, Rolo.

The Homes Under The Hammer star shared the devastating news on Twitter on Wednesday evening, revealing the four-year-old Labradoodle had been put to sleep after battling advanced inflamed bowel disease.

Explaining there was no cure for Rolo's condition, Martin admitted he was "in shock and distraught" over losing such a beloved member of his family.

Sharing a collage of photos of Rolo, including one of the star cuddling his pet pooch, Martin wrote: "I’m sorry to have to share the unbearably sad news that Rolo has just been put to sleep.

"He had advanced inflamed bowel disease and had deteriorated rapidly. There was no cure and they said it was the kindest thing. I am in shock, distraught and heartbroken. I loved him so much x."

His co-star Lucy Alexander, who worked with Martin on Homes Under The Hammer for 15 years, was among the first to send her condolences.

"So sorry," she wrote alongside a crying face emoji. One fan said: "Oh, Martin, I am so very sorry. My heart hurts for you, it really does. What a gorgeous boy."

Martin admitted he is 'heartbroken' over Rolo's death

Another added: "I’m so sorry you have lost your wonderful friend. We’re so privileged to receive their love and loyalty for a too-short span of time. Rolo wouldn’t want you to be unhappy when you think of him. Brave decision XX."

Martin's tragic news comes after he shared updates on Rolo's health throughout the week after asking his fans for advice on his "poorly dog".

Just hours before Martin announced Rolo's death, he shared a positive update on Twitter.

He wrote: "Rolo update: just heard from the vet that Rolo had a comfortable night and that he’s going in for special tests this morning, so fingers crossed they can diagnose and treat the problem. Thanks so very much for your continued kind words and support. Send big doggie love Rolo’s way."

