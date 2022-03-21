Frankie Bridge opens up about unexpected craving in honest Instagram post

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Frankie Bridge and her husband Wayne Bridge spent the last five days snowboarding in Switzerland, and Frankie said the trip left her "craving" the gym.

The Loose Women star, who has her own exercise plan on wellness platform RWL, took to Instagram to share a sports bra selfie from the gym, captioned: "After 5 days off… eating and drinking whatever I want… it feels good to be back in the gym. I was literally craving it while I was away."

WATCH: Frankie dances in her home gym in red sports bra

In the snap Frankie looked fresh-faced and healthy, wearing a red crop top that shows off her toned abs.

In the background of her gym selfie you can see a rowing machine and an exercise bike, though Frankie said her workout was: "RWL as always."

Frankie told her followers she'd been missing the gym on holiday

The RWL workouts are mainly equipment-free, with the occasional use of dumbbells and resistance bands, so it's unlikely the former The Saturdays star would have been making use of her gym machines for the session.

Frankie also shared how she limbers up for her workouts this weekend, sharing a video of herself dancing in the gym, captioned: "Dancing is my warmup. Do what makes you happy."

The I'm a Celebrity contestant's famous friends were all quick to comment on the video. Fellow Loose Women star Kaye Adams wrote: "My back is sore just watching you," while presenter Gethin Jones commented: "Great idea. Although I'd be done after that [crying laughing emoji]"

Following her confession about craving exercise, on Monday Frankie shared two photos of her start-of-the-week exercise session with husband Wayne, writing: "This morning I decided I wanted to spend the day in bed. But I made myself workout and now I feel like I want to get out and enjoy the sunshine. What a difference a workout makes."

Frankie and Wayne Bridge work out together at home

"Doing it with this one definitely helped," she added, referencing Wayne who was pulling a muscle man pose in the background.

Frankie shared her weight of choice on Instagram

Frankie also shared the different weights she and Wayne use during the workouts, with the former footballer lifting a 30KG dumbbell and Frankie opting for an 8KG - both are impressive if you ask us!

