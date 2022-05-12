Exclusive: Country music star Brett Eldredge opens up about his struggles with mental health

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Country music star Brett Eldredge has found fame, success, and an adoring fan base – but he's not afraid to admit that despite his good fortune, he still battles with his mental health.

The Songs About You singer was once known for his daily Instagram posts, however, Brett admits he's now had to learn to enjoy his own company after his "unhealthy" relationship with social media became too "exhausting" for him to maintain.

"I've had to learn to [enjoy my own company]. I used to not and sometimes I still don't," he told HELLO! US in an exclusive interview ahead of his new single and album release.

"I think we all struggle with that in some ways but there's definitely days when I'm like - I mean, I don't hate myself, but there are times when it's tough and you've got to give yourself some grace and some space, and that's what I've been doing."

One thing that has helped Brett strengthen his mental health is self-care. "My medicine is exercise. I have a routine where I get up in the morning and meditate for ten minutes," he explained. "Then I journal, then I go to the gym and get out of my head and get my heart pumping. I might go on a hike that day too, so I just keep moving.

Brett credits exercise for helping him feel mentally strong

"I like to look and feel fit but more so it's mentally been a massive thing for me. Luckily it helps you stay healthy but mentally it's been really great."

Explaining his love-hate relationship with social media, Brett added: "I used to be very involved with it and I would post all the time, every day, stories from when I woke up, I'd be staring at my phone.

"Really, it was an amazing thing but I got exhausted from it. The energy you put into it and the level of expectation you set yourself, it became very unhealthy for me."

Brett prefers to 'give all of himself' on stage

Brett even "got so burned out" by the constant uploading that he resorted to trading in his high-tech cell phone for a flip phone and a polaroid camera.

However, after working on his well-being and his mental health over the last few years, Brett has slowly started to reintroduce social media into his life.

"I'm actually a really private person, not that I don't want everybody along for the ride, I still get to do that in little pieces and give a little taste, but I want to also give all of myself on stage," he told us.

Brett will release his new album on June 17

"So, I've had to find that balance of personal life and being on social media. Getting love online and satisfaction from 'likes' and posts or whatever is not always sustainable.

"It's great to have with your fans and be able to know what people are loving and supporting, but I came to find the balance and that's really the main reason I'm not on [social media] as much. I'm out there living my life so I can be my best version on stage and off stage."

Brett's new single, Songs About You, is available now. His seventh studio album, also titled Songs About You, is released on June 17 and can be pre-ordered on Amazon now.

