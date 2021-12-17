Country superstar Brett Eldredge inundated with support after health news The Lose My Mind singer shared his news on Instagram

Country superstar Brett Eldredge was inundated with love and support after he shared some heartbreaking health news with his fans.

The 35-year-old took to Instagram on Thursday to reveal that he has been forced to cancel two of his upcoming shows in Chicago after discovering he has contracted COVID-19. The Lose My Mind singer explained that he had been feeling like he had "a cold or something," and after repeated checks this week, his most recent test came back positive.

Addressing his followers in a video, Brett said: "Today has been a really rough day. I was about to go to the airport to fly to Chicago and I've been feeling like I had a cold or something the last few days.

"Went to go check, I've checked a couple of times this week, went to check one last time just to make sure it wasn't COVID or something.

"Unfortunately, turns out I have COVID, which really sucks."

He added: "I've been so excited about playing this show, and I know a lot of you have been excited to go to it. Breaks my heart."

Brett revealed he his quarantining at home

Brett noted that he has changed the scheduled dates of the show to December 29 and 30, and said he was focused on "healing up" while quarantining at his home.

Captioning the clip, he wrote: "Chicago. So incredibly sad to not get to play in Chicago this weekend ... but I hope to see you December 29th and 30th!"

Brett has rescheduled his Chicago shows to the end of December

Fans rushed to send their well wishes to the singer, with one responding: "Sending love your way + hope you’re feeling better, soon! [prayer emoji] Chicago will always show up for you, no matter the date."

A second said: "Sending well wishes to you!! Hope you feel better soon relax & get some rest."

A third added: "Get better soon. Take care of your health. And know you will have fans praying for you and there to fully support you when you can come perform."

