Exclusive: Country music star Brett Eldredge addresses Kelly Clarkson dating rumors

The Voice singer Kelly Clarkson is officially a single lady after her after her divorce from Brandon Blackstock was finalised in 2022 - but is the TV star and award-winning singer dating anyone? Rumors started spiralling a few years ago about a blossoming relationship wiht country music singer Brett Eldredge, following their Christmas duet, Under the Mistletoe in 2020.

But while Brett is the first to admit that he's a very private man – but after years of speculation he finally felt ready to address the situation.

The Songs About You singer opened up during an exclusive interview with HELLO! US, confirming his admiration for the Whole Lotta Woman hitmaker.

Admitting he has been a fan of Kelly's since her breakthrough on American Idol, Brett said of their duet: "Kelly reached out about doing Under The Mistletoe and I'm a huge fan of hers. I remember seeing her in concert when she was on the American Idol tour after she had just won and I was so in awe of the power of her voice and just the person she was."

He added: "I couldn't believe I got to sing with her. The fact that [she] reached out was so cool." Addressing the dating rumors that followed their duet, Brett said: "Yeah, those always come. It's crazy but it's just people I love to make music with."

Brett and Kelly worked together in 2020

He added: "I've been very fortunate to get to work with incredible women, and just powerful human beings and great people too, and to get to share the stage with them, it's a dream."

For her part, Kelly appeared on the Angie Martinez IRL Podcast on Monday to confirm she's not planning to marry ever again in her life. The singer said she would "love to fall in love" but that she will never get married again.

After growing up with stepparents, the TV host revealed, "I don't want another dude in my house with my children. I really do, truly love being single," she said. "I like my bed. I like my routine."

