Radio 1 in last-minute shake up after presenter catches Covid - details Radio 1 was thrown into chaos this morning after breakfast show presenter Greg James caught Covid

BBC star Greg James was due to return to his Radio 1 show this morning but was missing from the airwaves after catching Covid.

MORE: Prince Charles makes unexpected Covid comment since battling with illness

The Radio 1 breakfast show presenter, who has been on honeymoon, took to Twitter to share the bad news with his listeners, sharing a photo of a positive Covid test and writing: "Oh for fu… Not a classic end to a (very delayed) honeymoon tbh. Thanks to the @BBCR1 gang for rallying in the early hours and to @ariellefree for covering the breakfast show. Hoping to feel better and sort something from my house tomorrow. Back to bed."

WATCH: Greg James kept the nation entertained during the various lockdowns

Greg's celebrity friends rushed to support him amid his diagnosis. Fellow Radio 1 presenter Adele Roberts wrote: "Oh no! Get well soon Greg," while Clara Amfo said: "FUMING! Sorry pal."

MORE: Cat Deeley reveals unexpected post-Covid symptom - here's how she manages the pain

SEE: Greg James marries Bella Mackie - see the stunning wedding pictures

Radio 2 presenter Vanessa Feltz, who recently had Covid herself, wrote: "Oh bloody hell. What a beeping shame."

Greg James shared a photo of his positive Covid test on Instagram

DJ Rickie Haywood-Williams, who presents the radio show after Greg in the mornings sent his well wishes too, commenting: "Get well mate."

MORE: Holly Willoughby shares details of her Covid battle

Greg's fans, who were looking forward to him returning to the radio today, shared their sympathies on the star's post. One wrote: "Aww... We missed you today. Get well soon Greg, take care." While another commented: "Get better quick, missed you this morning."

Greg James is feeling unwell with Covid

Arielle Free, who normally presents the early breakfast slot before Greg, stood in for the star amid his illness.

Greg had been on honeymoon with his wife Bella Mackie when he caught the virus. Bella, who is an author, has not commented on whether she is unwell too.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.