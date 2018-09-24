Greg James marries girlfriend Bella Mackie - see the stunning wedding pictures The happy couple got engaged in February

Huge congratulations to Greg James and his new wife Bella Mackie! The couple tied the knot in a beautiful wedding over the weekend, with the Radio 1 presenter taking to his social media to share precious pictures from the big day - click here. Sharing his excitement, the 32-year-old told his followers that he could "burst with happiness". He wrote: "Bella and I got married and it was the most incredible day of my life. I think it was up there for her too. She is the best thing ever and I feel like I might actually burst with happiness."

Greg James has married his partner Bella Mackie

Moments later, Greg added more snaps from the nuptials and reception. "Before, during, after and after after when we went on a failed 4am McDonalds search. [Explicit] hell she's beautiful (Bella, the car and the breakfast Dominos)," he joked in the caption. The bride shunned the typical white gown for a vintage-style pale yellow number, which she teamed with a striking metallic headpiece and bright pink sandals.

MORE: Greg James says yes to girlfriend Bella's marriage proposal!

The wedding comes three months after Greg revealed that he got engaged to Bella, who popped the question to him back in February. At the time, he shared: "I'm having the time of my life and enjoying my work more than ever. I feel really content and it’s nice to have my [stuff] together before I undertake a huge new work challenge. One of the main reasons for this happiness is because I met this person."

Loading the player...

The star added: "This is Bella and in February she asked me to marry her. I said yes immediately because she is the smartest, funniest and most beautiful person I've ever met. The only problem is she loves staying up into the early hours drinking as much as I do and this is not conducive with 5am alarms. That said, it's been quite a year."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.