Prince Charles makes unexpected Covid comment since battling with illness The royal has been stepping in to cover for The Queen

Prince Charles has had Covid twice, most recently in February 2022, and the heir to the throne made a rare comment about the illness during an appearance this week.

The royal was visiting Oxford University's new Trinity College Levine Building and spoke about the university's 'vital' role in creating the Covid vaccine. The future King praised "the benefits that Oxford can bring in a local national and global scale."

WATCH: Charles delivers Queen’s speech on her behalf

"The impact of this work was never more apparent, I think, than during the past two years when Oxford's scientists produced a vaccine to combat Covid in an extraordinary race against the clock," he said.

"The work of your academics, as we have seen, is making a real difference to people's lives," he continued.

"I can only congratulate you all on the vital work you do and the generosity of spirit that underpins it."

Prince Charles visited Oxford University and praised their Covid efforts

Charles had Covid in March 2020 as well as his second bout this year. In his first run-in with the illness, the Duke of Cornwall had mild symptoms, telling Sky News: "I was lucky in my case and got away with it quite lightly. But I've had it, and I can so understand what other people have gone through."

He also reportedly suffered only mild symptoms this year with his second dose of Covid, perhaps because he'd had all three doses of the vaccine.

Prince Charles has had Covid twice - and both times it was mild

At the time of receiving their boosters, he and wife Camilla urged members of the public to do the same.

"We can only urge you to look at the evidence in our intensive care wards," Charles and Camilla said in a statement.

"People who are unvaccinated are at least 10 times more likely to be hospitalised or die than those who have had two vaccine doses."

