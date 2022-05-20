How Kate Middleton maintains her super toned physique The Duchess of Cambridge wowed in her figure-hugging dress

The Duchess of Cambridge is known for her lean, athletic figure, and on Thursday at the Top Gun: Maverick premiere, the royal bore a striking resemblance to sister Pippa Middleton.

Duchess Kate's elegant dress hugged her figure, accentuating her toned glutes, a feature Pippa was known for following her starring role at Catherine and Prince William's wedding in 2011.

So how does Kate maintain her toned physique? The royal has been known to incorporate a generous amount of cardio and weight training into her lifestyle, resulting in seriously sculpted muscles.

The Duchess is said to enjoy CrossFit, a form of high-intensity interval training that exerts enough energy to burn up to 15 calories per minute.

Many workouts feature variations of squats and weightlifting, known to help build endurance and muscles, with squats key in achieving a peachy posterior.

Duchess Kate looked incredible in her figure-hugging black dress

The Duchess isn't the only svelte celebrity who has a love of weightlifting for toning her glutes. Just this week Victoria Beckham revealed she's recently gained a penchant for the practice.

Speaking to Grazia, VB revealed she switched up her exercise routine to achieve her rounded bottom, adding lots of squats to her already intense daily workout regime of cardio and planks.

Pippa Middleton wowed at William and Catherine's wedding in 2011

"Squats are a great exercise for working your lower body, and whilst typically associated with strength training, can also be a great addition to cardio training," explains Barrecore trainer Amber Johnson.

Pippa too has spoken in the past about how she maintains her fit physique, telling Waitrose Magazine that she performs four key exercises: ladders, plié squats, wall pushes and the 'classic plank', which are "quick and great for toning all over".

