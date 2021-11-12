Pippa Middleton heads to workout in celeb-loved yoga leggings

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Pippa Middleton nails casual chic every time, and she recently gave us even more activewear inspo in photos shared by the MailOnline, taken near her home in Chelsea. She rocked a padded khaki jacket, oversized sunglasses and, case in point, a pair of black Alo Yoga leggings that look every bit as comfortable as they do stylish.

SEE: Kate and Pippa Middleton attending therapy with brother James is testimony to their bond

The brand counts Kendall Jenner, Lady Gaga and Gigi Hadid among its fans, while we can vouch for the fact that every piece is to die for. The quality, the fit, the design – everything.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Pippa Middleton gives birth

Pippa, Kate Middleton’s sister, was seen wearing the Momentum leggings. They've currently sold out in her exact black colourway, but they are available at The Sports Edit in a grey iteration for £110. Not cheap, we know, but they're an investment piece that will last for years. How? Without getting too technical, they're made with the label's signature Alosoft contouring and moisture-wicking fabric with a velvety soft finish, flat-lock seams, and a ribbed waistband.

Unsurprisingly, they have sold at a crazy rate since Pippa wore hers, and only size XXS and XS is left on The Sports Edit, but you can sign up to receive an email notification when your size is back in stock.

SEE: James Middleton details hard battle with clinical depression in heartbreaking post

READ: Kate Middleton's sister Pippa reveals weight loss secret – and it's game-changing

Grey Momentum Leggings, £110, Alo Yoga at The Sports Edit

In the meantime, Nike have an amazing dupe via ASOS for £47.95. They're part of the brand's 'responsible edit', made from recycled polyester using Nike's unique DRI-FIT technology, while they follow the same colour block design that Alo Yoga's Momentum style has.

Black Runway Warm Leggings, £47.95, Nike at ASOS

Again, sizes are going fast, but like Alo Yoga, you can get a notification from ASOS once your size is back in stock if it's not already available. Happy shopping.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.