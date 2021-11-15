Pippa Middleton has reportedly enrolled in a course related to holistic practices. A spokesperson for Kate Middleton's sister confirmed the news to the MailOnline, saying: "Pippa continues to focus on her studies."

It's not known exactly what the course entails, but what is believed to be Pippa's existing company, Pippa's Playground, is listed as a business of "other human health activities", covering hydrotherapy, medical massage, speech therapy, chiropody, homeopathy, chiropractic practices, acupuncture and more, so there is certainly a link.

What's more, Pippa's past career has covered other areas of wellness, too. She previously wrote a food column for Waitrose Magazine, as well as a fortnightly sports and social column for the Telegraph. In June 2014, she also became an ambassador for the British Heart Foundation, and took part in the Race Across America, a 3,000-mile cycling race across the US, followed by the Bosphorus Cross-Continental Swimming Race, a 6.5km swimming competition in Istanbul.

Pippa Middleton took part in the Race Across America cycle in 2014

A year later in June 2015, she took part in the London to Brighton Bike Ride for the charity, and in September of the same year, took on a 47-mile swim-run competition in Sweden alongside her brother and husband James Matthews to raise money for the Michael Matthews Foundation, a charity founded in honour of James' brother who lost his life descending from the peak of Everest.

More recently, in an interview with running brand HOKA One, she opened up about how she keeps fit as a mum-of-two (son Arthur, three, and Grace, eight months).

"Being active with my two and a half-year-old son in the park or playground, transporting him on the back of my bike, and bugging running when he was a baby have been ways in which I have been able to include outdoor exercise whilst being a hands-on mummy," she explained.

Pippa and sister Kate Middleton at Wimbledon

Just like every other new mum, Pippa also shared that she has a lot less time for exercise since becoming a parent.

"Over the past two years, family life and motherhood has consumed much of my spare time and unsurprisingly the challenges I thrived on before have taken a back seat.

"Running and fitness still form part of my weekly routine but not to the level it was before. My running has been more after babies and toddlers than crossing finish lines, which I’m fine with – for now!"

