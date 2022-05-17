Victoria Beckham shares the secret to her toned glutes– and it's so easy to follow VB has seriously toned glutes

Victoria Beckham wowed fans last month with a rare photo of her toned glutes in honour of the launch of her VB Body collection and now she's shared the secrets to her peachy posterior.

Speaking to Grazia, VB revealed she switched up her exercise routine to achieve her rounded bottom, adding lots of squats to her already intense daily workout regime of cardio and planks.

WATCH: Victoria Beckham shows fans her unusual diet at Italian health retreat

"Squats are a great exercise for working your lower body, and whilst typically associated with strength training, can also be a great addition to cardio training," explains Barrecore trainer Amber Johnson.

While she used to spend 45 minutes running every morning, Victoria said she now focuses on lifting heavy weights five or six days a week.

"I've always been a bit scared of weights, but it turns out I love them," Victoria told Grazia. "I've even got those special gloves to wear! It's good to switch things up and keep your body guessing. I've got so much more muscle tone now."

Victoria Beckham shared this cheeky snap on Instagram

VB also shared what David's like as a workout partner. "Obviously he's amazing in the gym, but in our sessions he's always the one who procrastinates," she said.

Fancy a peachy posterior like Victoria? Here's how to perfect your squat technique - as Amber explains: "As with any exercise, squats do need to be executed properly to get the most benefits."

Victoria Beckham always looks svelte

How to do the perfect squat

1. Nail the posture

Start with your feet slightly wider than your hips, and with your toes slightly turned out - almost parallel. Send your knees forward over your toes, and your tailbone back, but aim to keep your chest lifted and your heels firmly planted into the floor.

Your aim is to get your glutes in line with, or lower than, your knees, maintaining the positioning throughout the rest of your body.

2. Engage your glutes

Focus on engaging your glutes - squeeze them - so that your knees track over the middle toes. If you see them collapsing inwards, focus on more external rotation from the hip (pushing the knees outwards) and less turnout through the toes (bring them closer to parallel).

If your heels begin to lift off the floor, you probably need to improve your ankle mobility - but in the meantime feel free to elevate your heels slightly (use a book or small step at home) and you’ll find you can increase the depth of your squat this way.

3. Add weights

Once you have the ideal positioning and add weight to your squat, either via a goblet squat or barbell front/back squat), aim to focus on screwing your feet into the ground to create stability throughout the body and maintain the turnout of the knees. Push the floor away from you as you stand, and always remember to squeeze your glutes at the top!

