Kate Middleton's sister Pippa Middleton has previously spoken out about how she maintains an exercise routine while raising her two children with husband James Matthews, Arthur and Grace, but there is one surprising factor you may not know about: scooting.

Pippa has been pictured using a scooter around London several times, including last week, and there are plenty of health benefits to using one.

WATCH: Pippa Middleton gives birth

1. Scooting burns calories

According to Decathlon, using a scooter is a form of cardio, since it uses "plenty of lower body muscles, as well as other parts". The website adds that "half an hour riding your scooter could burn around 200 calories".

2. Scooting helps build muscle

When Pippa uses a scooter, her hamstrings, quads, calves and glutes are all activated. Decathlon adds: "Try to reach as far as possible behind you by lifting up your leg as you push yourself along, since this will help tone your bum." What's more, it also "works your joints and core", so long as you maintain a good posture and "swap legs from time to time so that your muscles don't become lopsided".

Pippa Middleton and husband James Matthews share two children

It's key to note that Pippa uses a kick scooter, as opposed to an e-scooter. It's the motion of kicking yourself along that works wonders for fitness, and relying on an electric motor wouldn't have the same effect.

Before last week, Pippa was seen riding a scooter alongside her son Arthur, who had his own scooter, in March 2021. Pippa was pregnant at the time, and the pair followed safety precautions with a helmet each.

Two months later in May, the Duchess of Cambridge's sister was seen using a scooter once again. This time, it looked as though she was heading to pick up son Arthur, as she held a children's size scooter and helmet.

