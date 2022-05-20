Sharon Osbourne reveals daughter Aimee's brush with death after terrifying fire –'Today was beyond horrific' The presenter shared the news on Instagram

Sharon Osbourne has revealed her heartbreak after one person died and two were injured in a fire that broke out in a building where her eldest daughter, Aimée Osbourne, was working.

MORE: Sharon Osbourne makes shocking confession about eldest daughter Aimee

Taking to Instagram on Friday morning, the mother-of-three shared a photo of the LA Times article that detailed the tragedy, with the title reading: "Fire breaks out at Hollywood recording studios, leaving 1 dead and 2 injured."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Sharon Osbourne reveals she has Covid after returning home to Ozzy Osbourne

Captioning the post, Sharon wrote: "Today my daughter @aro_officialmusic was working in a recording studio at this building with her producer. They are the lucky two that made it out alive."

READ: Sharon Osbourne shares hope for more grandchildren after Kelly Osbourne's pregnancy news

RELATED: Inside Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne's 40-year marriage – and two splits

She continued: "It is utterly heartbreaking that someone lost their life today in this fire & we are sending our prayers to this person & their family. What happened today was beyond horrific. I really hope moving forward that buildings like this are better regulated for fire safety.

Sharon with her daughter Aimée

"This building was a creative hub for music in Hollywood, a space that should have been regulated for fire code. Producers, musicians, mixers & artists also lost all of their equipment. Once again, our prayers go out to the family and friends of the person that lost their life to this senseless fire."

Fans rushed to send Sharon and family well wishes. "Wow... Sharon you know you have done so good on this earth. I'm glad your daughter is okay. I feel the pain for the family who lost their loved one. RIP"

Another added: "Thank God your daughter is safe and prayers for the life lost," whilst a third added: "So heartbreaking, sending prayers to everyone."

Aimée is the eldest of her three children with Ozzy

Aimée is Sharon and Ozzy's lesser-known daughter, as she chose not to participate in the family's reality TV show.

Chatting recently to The Sunday Times, the TV personality spoke about Aimée's dislike of their lifestyle, and her decision to opt out of their reality show The Osbournes. She explained: "Aimee doesn't like the life we lead. It's not her."

Of Jack and Kelly Osbourne's relationship with Aimée, she added: "The kids don't get on [with her], and I'm not going to [expletive] and say they do."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.