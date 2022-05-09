Sharon Osbourne's $12m estate with husband Ozzy looks dreamier than ever in new video The TalkTV star lives in Los Angeles

TalkTV star Sharon Osbourne recently rushed back to LA to be by her husband Ozzy's side after his COVID-19 diagnosis. While back stateside, the presenter shared a revealing video of their impressive $12million mansion as she celebrated Mother's Day.

The star walked out into her veranda which was set up for a sweet afternoon tea. The crockery and cakes looked amazing, and around the table were plenty of plants. The space also has a comfy seating area, a chandelier and a black-and-white tiled floor. As the camera panned around, fans could admire Sharon's archways leading onto the gardens, which were lined with beautiful curtains.

WATCH: Sharon Osbourne shares health update with fans

"Perfect Mother's Day! Grandchildren, my children & animals," she wrote alongside the clip. She also uploaded a photo with her granddaughter Pearl and another snap of a duck enjoying her A-list pool.

Sharon's amazing mansion looked spectacular for Mother's Day

During the pandemic, fans also got to see Sharon and Ozzy's pool as daughter Kelly visited outside at a distance, and also wore masks.

Their Hancock Park home boasts 9,000 square feet of space, which is plenty of room for their pets to roam. The Spanish Colonial home has eight bedrooms as well as eight bathrooms.

The mansion's pool is a real highlight

Another highlight includes the diner-style kitchen with a retro booth and checkerboard table. As well as using the space for eating, it is a firm favourite for playing board games too.

While Sharon and Ozzy have been enjoying the sanctuary of their LA pad, there are rumours that they may relocate across the pond for good.

We love Sharon's retro kitchen/diner - don't you?

The Sun has reported that the star and her husband plan on overhauling a UK property they own in Buckinghamshire to accommodate a rehab wing to assist Ozzy in his ongoing battle with Parkinson's Disease. The proposed plans include an extension that will house enough space for a nurse's flat, so presumably for an on-site carer who can take care of the star. Watch this space!

