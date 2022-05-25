Michelle Keegan works out like David Beckham – and it's seriously tough We don't envy the actress…

Michelle Keegan has one of the most admired figures out there, and on Monday she gave an insight into how she tones her physique.

The actress shared a photo from workout studio F45, expressing how difficult she found the workout, captioning her snap: "'kin hell [sweating emoji]." While we can't quite tell if Michelle enjoyed her F45 workout, we do know David Beckham is a fan.

WATCH: David Beckham's gruelling workout routine at F45

The former footballer recently launched his own workout class with F45, named DB45 and inspired by his football training sessions. DB45 – and F45 – is a hybrid of HIIT, cardio and weight training.

This cult workout and celebrity-favorite method of training is not for the faint-hearted. The reps are gruelling, the sets intense and the trainers don't allow for any slacking.

"From the strength workouts to the cardio, there's an efficiency [of F45] that attacks every component of fitness in a short session - you just don't get that anywhere else," said F45 trainer Gunnar Peterson.

Michelle shared this photo from her F45 exercise session

It's no surprise Michelle found F45 challenging. Of her exercise regime, the Brassic star once said: "I only set myself a target to spend 45 minutes in the gym and then I'm done," she explained. "I think it's important to do everything in moderation. Set yourself a realistic goal so that you have something to work towards."

"If I really, really don’t want to go to the gym – I don't go," she said. "I just don’t punish myself, it's not my life to go the gym. If I can go to the gym I will, if I can't, I can't.

Michelle Keegan posed in her activewear on Instagram

"I think the more you go, the more you guilt trip yourself because you feel like it's part of your routine. If I can go four or five times a week, great. If I can only go twice – or once – at least I've been."

