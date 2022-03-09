Victoria Beckham watches husband David workout - and she's not the only one David Beckham's home workout routine looks super fun...

Victoria Beckham shared an unexpected peek into husband David Beckham's exercise routine on Wednesday – and it was not what we were expecting!

READ: Harper Beckham is cute beyond belief in unseen video with dad David

In the three never-seen-before pictures, David can be seen lying on a black exercise mat, while the family dog Fig places her paw on him. Victoria captioned the photo: "She loves him so much!" In the next snap, David can be seen stretching out his shoulders and legs, with Fig waiting patiently next to him.

Loading the player...

WATCH: David Beckham shares rare wedding day footage with Victoria Beckham

The final candid photo shows Fig licking David's face as he tried to stretch on his front, with Victoria writing: "When trying to stretch… Fig just wants a cuddle!!"

SEE: Inside David and Victoria Beckham's amazing home gym

LOOK: Cruz Beckham poses shirtless in bold new photo – dad David Beckham reacts

In the photos, the former footballer is wearing black Addidas socks, black jogging bottoms and a white vest which perfectly shows off his toned arms.

David Beckham stretches with beloved dog Fig by his side

When it comes to fitness, stretching is equally as important as sweat-inducing sessions. Pre-exercise it warms up your muscles, can reduce risk or injury and boost performance, while stretching post-workout can speed up recovery.

David knows recovery is as important as the workout

David has spoken about his love of stretching before, writing on Instagram in September 2020: "Took me a while to get into this stretch but it's a good one after an early workout before school run. Great way to start the day,"

SEE: David Beckham unveils incredible feature at £31million London home in workout snap

In the background of the first shot, David has two sets of weights placed on a bench behind him. One small 1kg set and a heftier-looking set too. A treadmill can also be seen in the corner of one of the photos. Victoria has previously said that she spends an hour on the treadmill every morning, before following up her cardio with free weights, so it makes sense both pieces of equipment are on hand.

Fig gives David kisses as he finishes his stretching session

The Beckhams have gyms in all of their properties. In their London pad the gym is minimalist and monochrome, while the gym in their Cotswolds home, where they spent lockdown, had a more rustic feel, with wooden floors and plenty of windows.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.