Michelle Keegan surprises fans with unexpected transformation on the slopes Michelle and husband Mark Wright are currently on a ski trip

We're used to seeing fitness fan Michelle Keegan in gymwear, but on Wednesday she proved she's a woman of many talents, transforming into a snow bunny for a day on the slopes.

The Brassic actress is currently in California with her husband Mark Wright and friends, with the group taking a trip to Big Bear Lake for a day of winter sports. Michelle donned an all-black ski ensemble, paired with a navy helmet and silver ski boots for the day on the slopes.

Mark and Michelle have been very active throughout the Californian escape. On Tuesday they rode bikes along Venice Beach, with Michelle rocking a black crop top and leggings – a bit different to her ski outfit!

For her adventure on the slopes, Michelle wore her hair long and loose for a laidback look.

During their ski sojourn, Mark shared a series of videos of the group making their way down the mountains, against a backdrop of a brilliant blue sky. He also shared his choice of apres-ski drink, posting a photo of a pint of beer.

Michelle has been busy with various sports in California

Michelle learned to ski back in 2017, telling HELLO!: "Recently I have been having some skiing lessons in preparation for a pending ski trip with Mark and some of our friends. If you remember I went skiing last year – and I am not going to lie, I was absolutely rubbish! I kept falling over and was lacking in experience and confidence."

She added: "I am determined to embrace the slopes more this time (rather than end up face down in the snow or watching everyone else ski while I'm sat in a bar!) so have been having a few much-needed lessons. I have to say, I LOVE skiing! It is such a fun sport!"

The group posed on the slopes

Skiing is a shared passion for the couple. In 2019, on a ski holiday with friends, Mark said: "Nothing in the world beats skiing trips for me."

