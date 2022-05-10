Victoria Beckham reacts to David's unexpected new career move David just launched his football-inspired fitness routine

David Beckham surprised fans on Monday with the launch of his very own workout routine with fitness studio F45, known for HIIT style, sweat-inducing sessions.

The father-of-four announced his new venture alongside a video on Instagram of him performing box jumps, high knees, weighted lunges and burpees. Victoria Beckham was among the many of David's followers to comment on the post, writing: "Do I need to start this?!?"

WATCH: David Beckham gives an insight into his training routine

Actor Mark Wahlberg, who is known for his own intense workout schedule, weighed in too, posting four flame emojis.

David, who created the platform with F45 trainer Gunnar Peterson said the workout was inspired by his football career and shared that he couldn't wait for his followers to try it.

He also posted a clip of the workout in action, soundtracked to Work B**** by Britney Spears – the ultimate workout motivation track.

David posted about his workout on Instagram

Of his new workout, David said: “I loved working alongside Gunnar and the F45 team to create DB45, my first signature workout. For me, training as part of a team has always been my favourite way to work out and my DB45 programme is influenced by exercises I did as a professional football player. F45 always brings innovative and effective workouts to the timetable and I'm excited for the F45 community to finally be able to try out mine.”

Gunnar himself gave an insight into what the strenuous workout will be like, explaining: "Be prepared for explosive, power-focused movements, as well as multi-directional agility exercises. This signature football-inspired workout is cardio-based."

David helped to devise the DB45 workout

Although Victoria joked about joining, given that she has an intense daily workout schedule herself, we have a feeling she could give David a run for his money at the DB45 workout.

