I tried David Beckham's gruelling workout and here's what I thought (once I recovered!) HELLO! learned to bend it like Beckham...

Thanks to his legendary football career, David Beckham is no stranger to a hardcore workout - and he's just launched his own sweat-inducing F45 routine with Hollywood personal trainer Gunnar Peterson.

David took to Instagram to share his exciting news, amassing millions of likes from fans and celebrity friends. Victoria Beckham even commented: "Do I need to start this?!" beneath her husband's video, which showed the father-of-four perfecting weighted lunges, burpees and box jumps.

WATCH: David Beckham's gruelling workout routine at F45

Ever the optimist, I travelled to F45 High Street Kensington to try my hand at David's football-inspired workout. Naturally, I arrived raring to go for my morning sweat-sesh, but was literally crawling out by the time it finished. Here's everything you need to know about what it's really like to work out like David Beckham...

What is DB45?

A hybrid of HIIT, cardio and weight-training sure to leave your legs burning and your abs on fire after just a few sets, DB45 is David Beckham's very own football-inspired F45 routine.

This cult workout and celebrity-favourite method of training is not for the faint hearted. The reps are gruelling, the sets intense and the trainers don't allow for any slacking as part of their 'squad'. Seems intense? It is. But that's what it takes to get a Hollywood bod.

David has created his workout routine with Hollywood trainer Gunnar Peterson

HELLO! spoke to Gunnar about his hot take on how to really train like a celebrity, and his advice was surprisingly simple.

"Consistency is key with all my A-listers," says Gunnar. "They show up, they're on time, they get the job done, and then they're out of here."

Gunnar describes this approach as the "winning mentality", and doesn't allow for any time wasting in any of his sessions.

"F45 provides that on every level. From the strength workouts to the cardio, there's an efficiency that attacks every component of fitness in a short session - you just don't get that anywhere else," he added.

What does David Beckham's workout routine look like?

Putting you through your paces like a professional athlete, DB45 combines exercises David used in training throughout his career. Incorporating explosive, power-focused, multi-directional exercises, this 45-minute workout will see F45ers complete two sets in each station, moving through a "follow the leader," football-inspired 4:4:2 class formation, with stations representing typical football positions including Goal, Defence, Mid-Field, and Attack.

DB45 is a football-inspired high intensity workout

Paying homage to David's iconic jersey numbers from his football career, the set timings alternate between 32 seconds work, 15 seconds rest, and 23 seconds work, followed by 20 seconds rest.

The killer is in the 'ultimate finisher', a gruelling set of 7 x 30 second bodyweight exercises. Phew!

What did I learn from trying David Beckham's workout routine?

Let's be honest, it's not every day you get to train alongside Gunnar Peterson doing David Beckham's workout routine. For the 45 minutes I engaged in the class, I gave it my all - but I was literally left crawling on the way home.

David's intense workout finishes with a set of seven bodyweight exercises

David even confessed his gruelling workout routine was tough in a recent IG post. The football star set off for his "early morning workout" but was left staring into the distance trying to catch his breath once the 45-minute session was over.

"That is hard by the way," he protested.

Having tried my hand at F45 a few times now, I'd say it definitely isn't a beginner-friendly workout, nor do they claim to be. This high-intensity style of working out is every inch as enjoyable as it is challenging, but don't expect to leave a class without looking like you've just jumped out of the shower.

David leads a highly active lifestyle

The sessions are SWEATY and the post-class muscle ache is real, so I would always recommend balancing out your intense F45 workouts with plenty of rest days to avoid injury and muscle strain.

If you want to try your hand at DB45 be quick! Sessions are only running until 25 May in all F45 clubs across the globe.

