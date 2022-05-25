Homes Under The Hammer star Martin Roberts makes emotional statement about returning to work The presenter had emergency heart surgery in April

Homes Under The Hammer star Martin Roberts delighted fans on Tuesday with an update on his return to work.

In a video on Twitter, Martin said: "I have pretty amazing news, it's an emotional day. I've spoken to the doctors, and as long as I take it easy, I'm okay to start work. I am back today, filming Homes Under The Hammer."

Martin Roberts announces exciting career news

Martin was overjoyed with the development, saying: "I never thought I would be so happy. I have missed this so much. Amazing to be back."

The presenter's fans echoed his sentiments, celebrating his return to the show. One wrote: "So glad you're back. Can't wait to watch. Take care in the meantime and look after yourself," while another said: "Martin that’s really good news, it's made my day. The programme isn't the same without you. Wishing you all the best, please take care."

Martin's fans have been worried about his health since late April when he was rushed to hospital for emergency heart surgery.

Martin Roberts spoke on GMB about his surgery

At the time the presenter revealed he had "fluid around the heart" and had just "hours to live".

He explained: "I ended up in hospital. I've been having quite a few chest pains and feeling generally lousy, so I was brought in, turns out I had a massive amount of fluid all around my heart which was stopping my heart working.

Martin Roberts' fans missed him while he was off sick

"They got rid of it in an emergency operation, it's sort of quite serious with hours to live," he continued. "But here I am, still around."

We're happy to hear Martin is on the mend now!

