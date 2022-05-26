Kylie Minogue's secret for super sculped abs will inspire you Kylie's workout is surprisingly easy to follow

Kylie Minogue impressed on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival in a sheer, cut-out dress that gave fans a glimpse of her impressive abs, leading us all to ask, 'How does Kylie Minogue work out?'

Fortunately, the pop star follows a relatable routine to achieve her rock-hard abs. Kylie told the Express in 2017: "I don't really work out, but I'm constantly on the go." When she does decide to work out, Pilates is her exercise of choice.

"I do Pilates," she told Star Magazine. "I don't overdo it. I wish I was one of those women who do their exercises first thing in the morning, or run straight to the fitness studio as soon as they get up. But unfortunately, I'm just not that disciplined!"

Speaking on Reddit, she admitted: "My guilty confession is that there isn't [a routine]! In my mind, there is absolutely one. I think I stay in shape with an active (read, exhausting!) lifestyle. My fitness is really sporadic. I have to thank my mum for good genes as I am tiny, just like her."

Given that Kylie likes to be low-key with her workouts and doesn't overdo it, Pilates is a great choice.

Kylie Minogue bared her abs in this sheer dress

"Pilates is a great workout for low energy days as it is mainly performed lying on your back," says fitness expert Dan Smith who works for MuscleFood in training and nutrition.

"Pilates works towards building core strength, which can help improve your workouts in general," Dan adds. With increased core strength a key benefit of Pilates, it makes sense that Kylie's core looks so strong.

Kylie Minogue impressed onlookers with her sheer outfit

Dreaming of a toned stomach like Kylie's? We'll see you on the Pilates mat!

