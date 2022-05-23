Reese Witherspoon has fans in hysterics with home workout video – watch The actress' famous friends sent their support

Reese Witherspoon proved that even A-listers struggle to keep up in workout classes when she shared a hilarious home video on Instagram.

In the clip, filmed in her home gym, Reese Witherspoon attempts to keep up with Lizzo as the singer demonstrates how to do the dance routine to her new song About That Time.

WATCH: Lizzo gives Reese Witherspoon dance lessons via TikTok

As Lizzo busts out seriously impressive moves, showing exactly how they should be performed, Reese watches on confused, attempting to copy some of the singer's shapes – with hilarious consequences.

The Legally Blonde star mouths to the camera "I don't know what I'm doing!" as Lizzo explains the very specific dance moves, and fellow actress Jennifer Garner commented: "Can't look away."

Gwyneth Paltrow chimed in too, writing: "I am crying," a sentiment echoed by Diane Keaton, who commented five crying laughing emojis.

Reese Witherspoon's celebrity friends loved her funny video

Reese's Cruel Intentions co-star Selma Blair wrote: "Really really appreciate this" while director Ava DuVernay commented: "Crying! Hilarious."

Lizzo herself was obviously impressed with Reese's efforts, as she reposted the funny video, commenting: "U can be a big grrrl any day!!!!"

Reese Witherspoon recently shared her love of yoga as well as dancing

Despite struggling with Lizzo's strict instructions, Reese does follow an impressive workout routine. According to her trainer Michael George, the actress does 30 minutes of cardio six days a week.

Reese has also spoken about her love of dancing in the past. "I am a bit of a hip-hop dancer. That’s sort of a secret a lot of people don’t know. I like to dance. I’ve got a dance in my heart at all times," she once told Women's Health.

