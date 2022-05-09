Kylie Minogue leaves fans speechless as she dances in stunning white outfit during Las Vegas night out The singer is currently in America

Kylie Minogue had no words to express how she was feeling on Sunday, so she took to Instagram and danced up a storm – much to her fans' delight.

In a video posted to her feed, the Australian star can be seen dancing around, looking incredible in an all-white outfit consisting of silk palazzo trousers and a matching shirt.

WATCH: Kylie Minogue dances around during Las Vegas night out

"#thatshowifeel #thatsjusthowifeel # heygirl," she simply captioned the post, which mirrored the exact words she can be heard saying in the clip.

The post had fans incredibly excited, with one presuming it was filmed behind Caesar's Palace, perhaps hinting at a future residency. However, it was later revealed she was actually dancing by Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, where there are several A-list residencies from the likes of John Legend, Shania Twain and Miranda Lambert.

"Work it Kylie!" one commented, whilst a second added: "Living your best life. Love it."

The singer has been documenting some of her adventures in America

Another made a joke in reference to her hit, Spinning Around. "I'm spinning my purse around, get outta my way!" they wrote.

Kylie is currently in America, and while she hasn't been sharing many pictures from her time away, she has been delighting fans with incredible throwbacks.

Fans begged the star to consider a Vegas residency

Just last week, the singer shared a photo from her calendar, and she looked gorgeous in a black mesh gown that had been decorated with glittering green leaves, reminiscent of a jungle. The mesh gown allowed fans to see that she was wearing a pair of silver shoes, while her bold makeup made her shimmer as she posed in a marble corridor.

A second snapshot showed off the outfit in its full glory – and we think it might be one of her most show-stopping looks to date.

"Hello May," she simply captioned the photo, adding a green heart emoji.