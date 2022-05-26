Kylie Minogue turns heads in daring sheer dress at the Cannes Film Festival The songstress looked breathtaking

Kylie Minogue rocked the red carpet in a stunning Versace dress as she attended Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday evening.

The Australian songstress traded her disco aesthetic for a more daring, sultry style. She was a vision in black as she made her presence known at the screening of Elvis. Donning a fitted, floor-length dress with a sheer, paneled top, Kylie looked every inch the glam goddess.

The 53-year-old's audacious dress boasted a bejeweled bra which was clearly visible for all to see. Kylie elevated her look with a gorgeous, emerald-encrusted necklace, a pink lip, and a rich, smoky eye. In keeping with her daring style, Kylie styled her glossy, blonde hair in loose waves which did well to frame her impressive cheekbones.

She shared the picture with her 2.3 million followers, captioning the post: "Thank you @Versace & @Bvlgari for the GLAM this evening at @festivaldecannes…@bazluhrmann you are THE BEST and I LOVED #Elvismovie."

The singer looked sensational in her sheer Versace dress

Her followers were quick to inundate the pop icon with endless positivity, with one commenting: "QUEEN OF CANNES."

Another penned: "This girl rocks every single outfit."

A third remarked: "This is EVERYTHING."

Kylie was seen wearing some seriously spectacular jewellery

Her post comes in the wake of her recent Can't Get You Out Of My Head remix which has been remastered by DJ Peggy Gou. The catchy remix was commissioned by Magnum ice cream to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the song.

Dressed to the nines, Kylie marked the momentous occasion in a couture, white silky number by French designer Alexandre Vauthier. The Loco-Motion singer paired her gorgeous billowy dress with a pair of pointed, white sock boots.

