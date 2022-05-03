Kylie Minogue steals the show in breathtaking gown fit for the Met Gala The I Should Be So Lucky singer was majorly glammed up!

Kylie Minogue might not have been at this year's Met Gala, but she stunned with an outfit she shared on social media that wouldn't have been out of place at the iconic event.

WOW: Kylie Minogue commands attention in leather mini-shorts

The Dancing songstress shared the photo used in her calendar for May, and she truly embodied the spring spirit in a black mesh gown that had been decorated with glittering green leaves, making her resemble an entire jungle. The mesh gown allowed fans to see that she was wearing a pair of silver shoes, while her bold makeup made her shimmer as she posed in a marble corridor.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kylie Minogue poses in just a jumper for flirty video

In one snap, she sultrily posed up against a marble column, while a second showed off the outfit in its full glory – and we think it might be one of her most show-stopping looks to date.

SEE: Kylie Minogue stuns as she dazzles in golden jumpsuit

READ: Kylie Minogue shares health update with fans ahead of Comic Relief

"Hello May," she simply captioned the photo, adding a green heart emoji.

Fans were sent into overdrive over her gorgeous photos, as one enthused: "Hello gorgeous," alongside a string of heart-eyed face emojis.

Kylie looked show-stopping

A second penned: "Endless Young GODDESS," while a third posted: "Happy May gorgeous girlie!!" and a fourth added: "@kylieminogue proudly on my wall my beautiful, fabulous constant sparkle."

Many others were left speechless by her beauty, as they shared strings of green and black heart emojis in the comments section.

READ: Kylie Minogue sparks major fan reaction as she releases emotional statement

READ: Kylie Minogue inundated with support after sharing important message

The star wowed fans last month during a serene work-holiday to France when she posed in a gorgeous flowy dress with a pair of sunglasses hanging over the dress' neckline.

Kylie travelled to Les Arcs-Sur-Argens, located just 30 minutes from Saint-Tropez, to visit the Château Sainte-Roseline, where her Kylie Minogue Wines Cru Classé Rosé is created.

Kylie's outfits are always divine

"Visiting @chateausainteroseline, home of @kylieminoguewines Cru Classé Rosé," she simply wrote alongside the video.

The 53-year-old also shared another picture on her feed, which was taken at the Chateau last year. The adorable snap shows her sitting by a tree whilst wearing a gorgeous yellow cardigan with pearls over it and a cream pair of trousers.

SEE: Kylie Minogue looks phenomenal in edgy mini dress at Versace fashion show

WOW: Kylie Minogue looks like a Greek goddess in jaw-dropping mini-dress

The photo was a hit with her fans, which quickly declared that "yellow is your color my queen".

"Stunning in yellow!!!" said another fan, whilst a third remarked: "Gorgeous photo... we miss you in the UK Kylie, love you so much."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.