Prince Charles takes up surprising new hobby: 'He got the hang of it really quickly' says pro The Duke of Cornwall tried his hand at American football

Prince Charles is known for his love of rowing, horse riding and fishing, but at the grand old age of 73, the royal has taken up an unexpected new hobby.

On Wednesday the Duke of Cornwall tried his hand at American football during a visit to a London charity that aims to end youth violence. Never shy to get stuck in, Charles threw a football after he was coached by a volunteer from the Bigkid Foundation, which uses sport to create a positive sense of self-worth.

The American football coach from Bigkid was impressed with the future king's efforts, saying: "He did really well, I think he liked it. He got the hang of it really quickly – some people don’t get it but he did."

It's not a surprise that Charles took to the sport with ease – he's known to exercise daily, favouring the 5BX Plan (five basic exercises), which features a range of movements, including push-ups, sit-ups, back extensions and running on the spot – all done in just 12 minutes.

The exercises – based on the Royal Canadian Air Force exercise plan – are said to have been passed down through several generations of the royal family. Not only has his father the Duke of Edinburgh reportedly followed the plan, but also his sons Princes William and Harry.

Prince Charles was a natural at American football

If a full workout doesn't appeal, then Charles also relies on long walks to ensure he gets his daily dose of exercise.

On BBC Radio 5's ;The Emma Barnett Show in June 2020, the Duchess of Cornwall said of her husband: "He is probably the fittest man of his age I know."

Prince Charles chucked the American football with aplomb

Divulging some of her husband's biggest exercise secrets, Camilla continued: "He’ll walk and walk and walk. He’s like a mountain goat, he leaves everybody miles behind."

