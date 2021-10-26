Elizabeth Hurley, 56, looks flawless at all times. Fact. We're sure you'll agree she is positively glowing in literally every photo that's ever taken of her, and apparently her looks are all natural.

In an interview with the Sunday Times, she was asked if she was a fan of excess plastic surgery, to which she replied: "No! I don't think it makes you look younger, I think it just makes you look like you've got filler. It's not my cup of tea."

There are a few different kinds of lifestyle changes she has made, though. In the same interview, she revealed that she had cut out all processed food, most alcohol, all sweets, smoking, and now eats lighter and earlier.

"I haven’t eaten processed food for 100 years," she explained. "I don’t eat sweets. I drink little alcohol. I don’t smoke but I deeply regret that I once did. I have learned to eat lighter and not so late."

Elizabeth Hurley often shares bikini photos

Since giving up smoking, she has turned to nicotine gum. "I stopped smoking ten years ago," she said. "But I can't give up the Nicorette."

She went on to add that half of her diet is now entirely plant-based.

"I think one of the most transformative things that I’ve done is making 50 percent of what I eat vegetable matter,” she continued. "If you have a slice of toast for breakfast, have an apple too. Counteract everything with vegetables."

Exercise-wise, Elizabeth told Women's Health that her favourite way to work up a sweat is through gardening. "I do as much outside during the winter as I do during the summer," she explains. "Not only do I feel, well, actually exhausted, but also I feel that I've got the leaves up, which is also a nice thing. I'd rather do housework than go to the gym,' she says. 'I'd rather scrub a mirror—it does just as much."

