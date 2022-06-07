Emma Raducanu suffers 'freak injury' putting appearance at Wimbledon in jeopardy The tennis ace was in agony

Emma Raducanu has been injured during her first grass court game of the summer forcing her to drop out.

The 19-year-old was pictured clutching her side at the Nottingham Open match whilst competing against Viktorija Golubic.

She had to have a medical timeout during the early stages and took painkillers so that she could continue.

However she eventually had to pull out and retire making it the third match she has withdrawn from since winning the US Open in September 2021.

vSpeaking after she retired from this match, she said she would getting a scan to determine what the problem was, but that she had "no idea" if she would be fit enough for Wimbledon.

"The first game an absolute freak. I think I pulled something, I am not really sure what exactly happened," she said. "I have just come off court, an absolute freak injury. I don't know what I could have done more about it. That is it.

Emma was forced to withdraw

"I need to get a scan first. I am not going to 'Google doctor' myself. I will get it checked out. Then we will see from there.

"I have no idea (about Wimbledon). It could have just seized up and gone into spasm and then it is really bad for a few days. I have no idea. I cannot diagnosis myself. I will get it checked out."

She admitted she hasn't been able to catch a break but didn't think that it was related to her most recent back injury.

"I am trying to keep that positive mindset that I have been having," she added. "I have prepared really well for this tournament. I was feeling good, comfortable and I think even when I was out there, there were signs I was happy with playing more aggressively and stuff. It is just a shame.

"I am obviously disappointed and it is really bad luck. Sometimes I feel like I have been putting really bad work in and it is almost like you just want to catch a break but I haven't really."

