Today's Carson Daly's unexpected wedding story revealed in his own words The Voice coach is incredibly close to his co-stars

Carson Daly has a mass of famous friends and is incredibly loyal – so much so that he even played a starring role in a wedding that wasn't his own!

As The Voice fans will remember, the star officiated his good friends Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's wedding last year, and he had a lot to say about it.

His big role in the celebrity nuptials was "very, very special," to him, and at the time he opened up about it to his co-stars on Today.

VIDEO: Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's love story

"It was incredible to be a part of such an important moment in their lives," he said.

"The ceremony was a perfect blend of country and glamour, of course, just like Blake and Gwen. The wedding, the best way to describe it, is it was perfectly them the whole weekend and the marriage itself. It was as elegant and refined and cool as Gwen is and it was as country and down-home and fun as Blake is."

Today's Carson Daly had a starring role at Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's wedding

At the time, Carson also shared a series of pictures from the special day on social media, alongside the caption: "Here comes the bride… so honoured to get to marry two of my favorite people on earth. May God bless you guys in this new chapter of your lives. We love you!"

Carson himself is married to Siri Pinter, the daughter of daytime soap opera star Mark Pinter. Siri works as a film producer and their marriage is as strong as ever following their wedding in 2015. The couple are the proud parents of children Jackson, Etta, London and Goldie.

Carson with wife Siri and their four children

The down-to-earth pair recently opened up about their family life in an interview with People, joking that ahead of welcoming their fourth child they ended up "sleep divorcing" so that they could both get a decent night's sleep.

"Siri and I are sleeping apart right now because we're renovating our house," he explained. "She's pregnant so she has some rough nights. I have sleep apnea so I just started on this CPAP. It's a mask that makes all sorts of noise ... We don't want to sleep apart, but we have now, and I think secretly we're both like, 'This is kinda cool' because you get command of the whole room."

