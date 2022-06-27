David Beckham reveals surprising health condition he's never discussed before

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

David Beckham is renowned for his impressive health and fitness regime, and as a result, has rarely been ill over the years.

With this in mind, it came as a shock to fans on Sunday when the former footballer revealed he suffers from hay fever – especially given that the father-of-four has never mentioned having the ailment before!

David took to Instagram to share photos from his walk with the family's dogs, writing: "Hay fever kicked in today. My eyes are watering," alongside two picture-perfect snaps of the dogs in a flower field.

Given that David was surrounded by endless pretty poppies in a meadow, it's no surprise hay fever hit him hard.

As a fan of acupuncture, David will likely be pleased to know that the ancient ritual is known to help ease hay fever symptoms. He normally undergoes the treatment to aid workout recovery, but it can be just as helpful when it comes to acupuncture.

David Beckham was hit by hay fever on a walk

Marmapuncture, a specific type of acupuncture that uses fewer needles, is particularly beneficial for those with hay fever.

Marmapuncture helps with hay fever because your reaction to pollen is an immune response - it’s your body’s way of dealing with an irritant. Acupuncture helps balance the body’s energy system and immune response.

David Beckham's eyes were affected by hay fever

David's not the only celebrity who's been struggling with his eyes due to hay fever this month – at a recent engagement, the Duchess of Cambridge had noticeably red eyes, hinting that she too is impacted by the pollen levels.

"Pollen sets off a cascade of inflammatory reactions and this triggers your body to go into self-defence mode," says Alex Ionides ophthalmic surgeon at Moorfields Eye Hospital, who co-founded eyecare brand MTHK.

"When the cells in your eyelids release histamine, the blood vessels leak fluid, protein and other inflammatory cells that result in redness, itching, and watery eyes to name a few," Alex continues.

There are clever ways to ease itchy, red eyes that have been affected by hay fever.

MTHK's Eye Spray for Dry Eyes gives the surface of the eyes a hit of much-needed moisture to alleviate stinging for up to eight hours – plus, it doubles up as an eye wash to clear pollutants and allergens from the eyes.

