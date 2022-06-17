David Beckham workout secret: 'the one thing that repairs me' Meghan Markle loves it too…

We know David Beckham likes to hit the gym hard – he even created his own workout with HIIT gym F45 this year – but his hardcore workouts mean recovery is equally important.

The father-of-four has revealed he undergoes acupuncture sessions to help him recover from his intense sweat sessions, sharing a photo of himself covered in acupuncture needles, captioned: "The one thing that repairs me after a hard week of working out. Acupuncture."

WATCH: David Beckham's gruelling workout routine at F45

David shouted out his practitioner, James Davies, who also works with GB News star Eamonn Holmes, calling him "the man."

David always takes his exercise recovery seriously – his wife Victoria Beckham has previously shared photos of him stretching in the gym.

Meghan Markle is another celebrity fan of acupuncture, telling The Chalkboard: "I have been a longtime believer in acupuncture. I used to have debilitating migraines (hospitalised for them), and acupuncture and Eastern medicine absolutely changed my life."

David Beckham shared a snap from his acupuncture session

Meghan reportedly had regular acupuncture sessions prior to the birth of her son with Prince Harry, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. It's reported that she used celebrity acupuncturist Ross Barr to carry out the treatment.

The NHS website explains acupuncture as: "Stimulating sensory nerves under the skin and in the muscles.

David Beckham shared this painful-looking photo of his acupuncture procedure

"This results in the body producing natural substances, such as pain-relieving endorphins. It's likely that these naturally released substances are responsible for the beneficial effects experienced with acupuncture."

