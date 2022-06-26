David Beckham shares sweet childhood snaps for very special reason David looks so sweet!

David Beckham took to social media on Sunday to share a heart-warming selection of childhood photos in celebration of his mum Sandra's 74th birthday.

The former footballer can be seen in the snaps, which were posted to his Instagram feed, posing alongside his rarely seen sisters Lynne and Joanne in honour of the special occasion.

Captioning the snaps, he penned: "Happy Birthday to the most amazing mum. Have a great day being spoiled by Jo’s bacon sandwiches and a cup of tea @jo_jo_beckham_ @sandra_beckham49 @lynnebeckhambriggs1972. Love you."

One of the sweet images shows a very young David holding baby sister Jonne's hand as he and his family pose for a photo, as well as a picture of the father-of-four swimming in bright red armbands with mum Sandra.



David shared the sweet update for fans on Instagram

Another, more up-to-date photo in the carousel, shows Sandra looking spectacular as she posed outside with a beverage.

Friends and fans were quick to comment on the adorable update including wife Victoria Beckham who penned: "Happy birthday x we love you!!! X."

A number of fans likened Sandra to Princess Diana in one of the snaps as one fan wrote: "Princess Diana vibes photo three," with a red love heart emoji.

VB also shared a kind post

A second agreed and added: "Second and third photo she looks like Lady Di!!!"

While another admired Sandra's sense of style and said: "I like your style."

Victoria also shared who own special post for her mother-in-law on her Instagram Stories and penned: "Happy Birthday @sandrabeckham. We all love you so much, " with three pink love heart emojis on a sweet snap of the 74-year-old with her and David.

Cruz and David enjoyed dinner together

David is not celebrating in-person with his mum as he is currently in Paris with son Cruz, attending Paris Fashion Week.

While away the father-son duo have documented their fabulous eats for fans on social media.

On Saturday evening the pair dined at L'ami Louis and enjoyed a delicious-looking meal which included an escargot starter, chicken and fries for main and fresh strawberries and raspberries with cream for dessert.

