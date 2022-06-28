Orlando Bloom opens up about life-changing accident: 'They said I'd never walk again' Just look at him now!

Katy Perry's partner Orlando Bloom has been in the spotlight for years now, but before hitting the big time, the Lord of the Rings actor suffered a life-changing accident.

Aged 19, the father-of-two fell when climbing on a roof and was told he'd never walk again. On Monday, the actor celebrated just how far he's come since the accident, sharing a series of incredibly impressive workout videos.

The clips give an insight into how the 45-year-old maintains his enviable physique. In one video Orlando is shirtless, performing bicep curls with a huge dumbbell, while in another his very large biceps are front and centre as he uses an ab roller.

In the third clip, Orlando can be seen working out his back muscles in a tiny pair of shorts – and we're not the only ones who were impressed!

Fans and fellow celebrities posted their praise, with rugby player Danny Cipriani writing: "Go on lad," and US comedian Chelsea Handler commenting: "Oh, well, excuse us! Somebody is walking."

Orlando Bloom showed off his abs in this selfie

We're patiently waiting to see Katy Perry's reaction to the swoon-worthy clips, with many people tagging her in the post. One even joked: "Katy Perry, is your husband single?"

Orlando has spoken about his injury before. In August 2021 he shared a photo of himself wearing a back brace, captioned: "I fell three floors and crushed my spine, narrowly escaping death and paralysis… grateful every day for my limbs that allow me to push my limits and live life on my edge (safer now)."

Orlando Bloom had to wear a back brace

He previously opened up about the incident, telling The Guardian: "At 20, I fell from a fourth-floor window and broke my back. For four days they said I'd never walk again, but I had a miraculous recovery."

