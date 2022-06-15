Why Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have moved out of family home The couple are relocating

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have moved out of their Montecito mansion near Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as they are relocating to Australia.

The couple have moved, along with their daughter Daisy Dove, and are believed to be staying down under for three months amid Orlando's filming for new movie Wizards!

News.com have photographs of the family arriving down under and as well as Katy, Orlando and Daisy Dove, they were accompanied by Orlando's son Flynn.

They are temporarily leaving behind their $14.2million mansion complete with a pool, manicured grounds and stunning scenery. The property has stunning décor throughout and one day Orlando shared a picture of himself in the living room which features a beige sofa, striking geometric wallpaper and a woven hessian rug.

Orlando's Santa Barbara home is seriously beautiful

Outside, the couple have an extensive storage space as they have multiple arched garages to house their vehicles. Orlando modelled the building when he was showing off one of his many motorbikes.

Montecito has lots of celebrity residences, as well as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the likes of Oprah Winfrey, Ellen DeGeneres and Ariana Grande live in the area.

Katy and Orlando are also in the process of selling their Beverly Hills mansion which boasts five bedrooms, five bathrooms, an infinity pool, and a driveway with parking for up to 20 cars.

The family are selling their Beverly Hills home

The house is on the market for $19.4million and it also features on-site security and a wood-clad library with a fireplace.

One space which will need to be completely cleared before selling is Orlando's office/games room which is filled with children's toys, which are on display in salmon-coloured units. Fans were able to admire his collection when he appeared on a video call from this room.

We wonder if we'll get to see a look inside of their Queensland pad while they are staying there. Fingers crossed!

