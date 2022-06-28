9 super-cute times celebrity pets interrupted workouts: David Beckham, Jennifer Aniston & more

If there's one thing our favourite celebrities LOVE to share on Instagram, it's their workouts. Second only to posting photos of their adorable pets. So when the two come together, it's a match made in Instagram heaven.

From David Beckham's stretching routine with the Beckham's beloved dog, to Frankie Bridge's unusual way she includes her pooch in her weight training, read on for all the cutest times celebrity pets have interrupted their owners' workouts.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Louise Redknapp films her at-home workout - with a guest appearance

Louise Redknapp and Banksy Blu

Louise Redknapp has taken her adorable dog Banksy Blu along to Pilates with her before, so she'd be forgiven for thinking the cute pooch would be accustomed to watching her workout.

Louise Redknapp took her dog to Pilates

It appears not! Accompanied by a hilarious video of Banksy Blu causing absolute havoc during her home workout (see video above), Louise wrote: "Thought I would jump out of bed and get an early workout done this morning… but as you can see it was a bit of a challenge."

The sweet clip shows Banksy Blu stealing Louise's exercise bands, as well as getting right in the way while she tried to perform crunches.

The video delighted Louise's followers – fellow TV star Susie Amy wrote: "So beautiful" while a fan wrote: "Someone wants to play, not workout."

Gemma Atkinson and Norman and Ollie

Gemma Atkinson and Strictly's Gorka Marquez have an amazing home gym for all their workouts, and their daughter Mia is regularly seen toddling about in the space – but Norman and Ollie obviously can't be left out.

Gemma Atkinson's dog joined her in the gym

Gemma recently shared a cute video of one of the black dogs stepping foot on her exercise mat, captioned: "Look who showed up."

David Beckham and Fig

Victoria Beckham shared an unexpected peek into husband David Beckham's exercise routine, showing David lying on a black exercise mat, while the family dog Fig places her paw on him.

David Beckham and family dog Fig stretch together

Victoria captioned the photo: "She loves him so much!" In the next snap, David can be seen stretching out his shoulders and legs, with Fig waiting patiently next to him.

Fig just wanted to play while David works out

The final candid photo shows Fig licking David's face as he tried to stretch on his front, with Victoria writing: "When trying to stretch… Fig just wants a cuddle!!"

Dan Walker and Winnie

Former BBC Breakfast presenter Dan Walker delighted fans when he shared a clip of his intense home workout, with cockapoo Winnie interrupting the session by nuzzling and licking Dan before standing right in front of the camera.

WATCH: Dan Walker's dog Winnie interrupts his workout

The presenter captioned the video: "Trying to do 10 sets of 1 minute on 1 minute off plank and I think Winnie has had enough." Kudos to Dan, who keeps his form-perfect plank going the whole time that Winnie interferes.

Dan also shared the clip on his Twitter, writing: "If it hadn’t been for Winnie putting me off I’m pretty sure I would have broken the plank world record [crying laughing emoji]."

Frankie Bridge and Turbo

Frankie Bridge's white fluff-ball of a dog Turbo is a regular star on her Instagram, and he took his role a little further than usual one week, sitting on Frankie as she performed hip thrusts on the gym – we bet he's lighter than the weights Frankie works out with!

Jennifer Aniston and Lord Chesterfield and Clyde

Jennifer Aniston shared a clip of herself in the midst of an intense workout, including bicycle crunches and movers with a barbell, but it wasn't the star we were fixated on – it was her dogs, Lord Chesterfield and Clyde who made appearances to play around in her home gym.

WATCH: Jennifer Aniston's dogs cause havoc while she works out

At one point, while Jennifer tried to push her legs in the air, the two started fighting over a toy and got in her way several times as well.

The actress seemed mildly amused and frustrated by her pets' insistence to be in the frame, and fans quickly inundated the comments section with laughter and heart emojis.

Kaley Cuoco and Norman and Shirley

The Flight Attendant actress Kaley Cuoco is one of the best people to follow on Instagram for workout inspiration – especially if you like dogs.

Kaley's pets Norman and Shirley are permanent fixtures on Instagram, and sometimes they ever pop up in her workout videos. During a difficult HIIT workout, her two dogs could be seen interfering throughout the session, with Kaley writing: "Found a great HIIT workout on @youtube this morning that I really loved… as you can see, the dogs really enjoyed it too."

WATCH: Kaley Cuoco's dog join her HIIT session

Mollie King and Alfie

Radio 1 presenter Mollie King's toy poodle Alfie might be our favourite dog on Instagram – he has his own account, he's that cute! And while he might look innocent, Mollie revealed he can be a pest when it comes to working out.

WATCH: Mollie King's dog Alfie enjoys yoga, apparently.

The former Saturdays star shared a video of herself attempting to work out while her tiny dog bounded around the mat. We think we could forgive him…

Reese Witherspoon and Hank and Lou

Reese Witherspoon regularly shares photos of herself out and about with her dogs, but we didn't know they loved yoga too.

Reese Witherspoon's dogs are well-trained

Hank and Lo certainly seem zen, as they sat patiently on Reese's yoga mat which she performed her practise.

