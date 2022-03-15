BBC Breakfast presenter Dan Walker's intense workout was interrupted by adoring fan Dan Walker's fans got more than they bargained for with his latest video

BBC Breakfast presenter Dan Walker delighted fans when he shared a clip of his intense home workout on Monday evening.

Dan uploaded a video of himself looking rock solid performing a plank, with the ultimate motivational track Eye Of The Tiger soundtracking his session, when his cockapoo Winnie interrupts, nuzzling and licking Dan before standing right in front of the camera.

Dan Walker's pet Winnie interrupted the presenter's plank session

The presenter captioned the video: "Trying to do 10 sets of 1 minute on 1 minute off plank and I think Winnie has had enough." Kudos to Dan, who keeps his form-perfect plank going the whole time that Winnie interferes.

Dan also shared the clip on his Twitter, writing: "If it hadn’t been for Winnie putting me off I’m pretty sure I would have broken the plank world record [crying laughing emoji]."

The former Football Focus presenter's fans lapped up the video, writing: "Aww Winnie is like come on Dan play with me, she's gorgeous," and "Less plank, more Winnie."

Dan Walker and Winnie look super cute at home

Dan has spoken in the past about his struggles with his weight, telling Waitrose Magazine: "One of the issues involved with getting up at a daft time is food. Lots of people with early start experience have warned me about the extra meal issue.

"A double breakfast is required when you get up so early – one at stupid o'clock and another a more conventional hour. An extra meal a day over a long period of time means an extra few inches on the waist.

Winnie often joins Dan on set

"These early starts do strange things to you. If I end up doing this job for long, I worry I will be 25 stone and have a face like Skeletor."

