Jennifer Aniston talks exercise in her 50s: 'My body is softer' The Friends actress said she stopped working out in the pandemic

Jennifer Aniston is one of the most admired celebrities out there – not only for her acting skills, but also for her toned body.

But despite still looking incredible, the actress revealed that she fell out of love with exercise during the pandemic. "I kind of really fell out of working out," she told Shape Magazine. "I usually would wake up, no matter what I was doing, and I would get at least 20 minutes in for a workout, and for whatever reason, my body was saying 'nope, this is not what your body wants.'"

Jennifer Aniston showed her Pilates skills on Instagram

The Friends star shared the impact her exercise sojourn had on her physique, saying: "My body is a little softer than normal, and that's okay," she says. "I'm just letting it be what it is."

That said, Jennifer shared that she is still committed to Pilates, which has benefits including strength and mobility and better posture, plus it's low impact, so good if you're recovering from injury.

Before her exercise slump, Jennifer was working out almost every day. In an interview with InStyle US, she said she exercised "at least five or six days a week."

Jennifer Aniston has super-toned arms

Her trainer Leyon Azubuike told Women's Health US that he rotates her workouts so it always remains challenging. "She's consistently being challenged – I'm a big fan of switching things up, so the body reacts in a positive way and changes."

Jennifer Aniston looks sensational at 53

The actress also revealed that she's a fan of stair climbing workouts, telling Well+Good that she likes to "surprise her muscles."

