Christie Brinkley wows in eye-catching swimsuit for idyllic boat trip

Christie Brinkley shared one of her favourite spots in Turks and Caicos as she posted a fabulous new photo to Instagram on Sunday.

In the snapshot, the supermodel also showcased her incredible figure, posing as she reclined on a boat with a small island and beautiful aquamarine sea behind her.

Christie wore a one-piece dark pink swimsuit with a stylish pink and white cover-up and straw hat, and she beamed as she took in her beautiful surroundings.

The star sweetly captioned the image: "Three Marys 3 Christies [island emojis]. The 3 Marys is one of my favorite spots in #turksandcaicosislands." Unsurprisingly, her followers were quick to shower her with compliments.

One of her fans name-checked Christie's wine brand as they responded: "Hope it's the @bellissimaprosecco that is reversing your aging genes... going to order 2 cases this time."

Others agreed about how fabulous the blonde beauty looked, commenting: "Absolutely 100… amazing," "Beautiful," and: "Gorgeous [red heart emoji]."

Christie soaked up the sun in her latest photo

The star enjoys life in Turks and Caicos and often shares glimpses of her time there with her social media followers.

Recently, she shared the details of an ambitious DIY project in her garden, uploading a series of images that showed off the fruits of her labour after she had added driftwood to one of the daybeds in her dreamy outdoor area.

Christie was wearing sliders, a sarong, and a bandeau top as she posed on a ladder next to her project.

The star is always so stylish

She captioned the snaps: "A work in progress… swipe… it’s far from finished but I have to post this little video of my little driftwood hut’s first fan! (sound up) I’ll show you more pictures when I finish! It’s going to be a great spot to chill!"

Fans were seriously impressed by her work, with one commenting: "What a beautiful driftwood hideaway."

Christie's paradise home, a three-bedroom villa on the beach, is aptly named Lucky House.

