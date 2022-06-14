Christie Brinkley makes appearance confession alongside new bikini photos The supermodel is spending her days by the beach

Christie Brinkley couldn't be having a more idyllic time right now, spending her days at her family home in the Turks and Caicos.

Along with several other beautiful snapshots from her trip, the supermodel recently posted a series of pictures of herself in a marvelous setting.

VIDEO: At home with Christie Brinkley

She lounged on her deck on a bed that was surrounded by ornate pieces of driftwood, which she mentioned having been an avid collector of in the past for art.

Christie wore a blue string bikini that showed off her toned supermodel physique, and she looked as happy as could be with her hair falling to her side.

She shared, however, that her body was still a work in progress in her eyes, as was her art, writing: "I'm still working on my Driftwood Cabana and my bikini body …so if I'm going to have a cocktail it's def going to be my #zerosugar #zerocarb @bellissimaprosecco!!"

The model and actress even shared that she would be hopping on QVC to promote more of her Belissima Prosecco, and fans couldn't have been more enthralled by her photographs, mostly leaving flame and heart emojis.

Christie posed in a blue bikini while on vacation

Christie has been an advocate for maintaining a healthy lifestyle and often shows off the results of her hard work through her spectacular swimsuit snaps.

In her digital cover with HELLO! recently, she opened up about her health routine, saying: "I like to exercise so I am always able to move and go with the flow, and I like to eat foods that are healthy so I am fueling my body, and I must say usually I am the one still going when people younger than me are fading so I do have a good amount of energy."

She even talked about how her line of prosecco fits into her routine, adding: "I try to fit prosecco in whenever I can - when people drop by the first thing I do is pop a cork, it makes a normal day into a special day.

The supermodel attributes her physique to a healthy lifestyle

"Whenever I hear that sound you have to do a 'woohoo!' I like to say it's like an exclamation point on your day."

