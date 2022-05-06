Exclusive: Christie Brinkley is still not 'recovered' after devastating Dancing with the Stars injury Christie was replaced by her daughter Sailor

Christie Brinkley has shared that she is still battling health issues two years after falling during Dancing with the Stars.

In September 2019 the model fell during rehearsals, just days before the show's premiere, and was forced to pull out of the show; it later emerged she had broken her arm.

Now, the 68-year-old has shared with HELLO! Magazine that she is still undergoing tests "because when I broke my arm I also did something to my shoulder which has not recovered".

"I have done a round of MRIs and they told me I need a complete shoulder replacement," she revealed.

Unfortunately, Christie is still a busy woman and admits she doesn't "have time" for the surgery so she is now "looking at stem cell treatments," adding: "We'll see how that goes."

Christie fell while rehearsing with her professional partner Val Chmerkovskiy, as the two were set to dance a foxtrot to Billy Joel's Uptown Girl, a song allegedly written by Billy for his ex-wife Christie.

Christie was set to dance with professioanl Val Chmerkovskiy

But while the pair danced around the room, Christie was caught on camera tripping over his heel and trying to break her fall with hands.

Christie then took to social media to share the news with fans that she had broken her "arm into a 1000 pieces requiring surgery with a metal plate and screws to hold my arm together".

"Shattering my arm was quite literally a crushing disappointment, I never ever want to let anyone down," she wrote on Instagram.

She broke her arm and it has left lasting damage

Her daughter Sailor then stepped in to take over for her mom, but Christie admitted that her youngest was "terrified" to take to the ballroom floor.

"Sailor always meets her challenges head on and realized she did not want to be defined by her fears so with just hours to learn my routine she is turning my defeat or should I say two left feet into her own victory of courage!" Christie continued.

Sailor and Val made it to week six.

