Christie Brinkley impresses fans as she reveals how she achieves her incredible figure The star seriously knows what she's doing

Christie Brinkley is not one for gatekeeping! Having been an iconic model for decades, she undoubtedly has a body millions are envious of, and she's sharing just how she achieves it.

MORE: Christie Brinkley updates fans about safety after risky beach adventure goes wrong

The star is currently spending time in her beloved beach home in Turks & Caicos, and her vacation hasn't been without its fair share of incredible swimsuit photos by the water where she looks simply radiant.

As fans rush to compliment her, she's revealing just what she does to keep herself in the best shape.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Christie stuns in beach photo for special occasion

MORE: Christie Brinkley honors late Patrick Demarchelier with stunning throwback

She revealed what she calls her "Rainbow Diet," a fitting name for the plethora of colorful and nourishing foods she tends to favor.

The mother-of-three kicks off her morning with not just a simple coffee, but rather a variety of drinks, including water with apple cider vinegar and cayenne pepper, another glass with coconut water and charcoal, and one more blend of orange juice, turmeric, ginger, and sesame oil.

Even early in the morning her diet packs a punch, as she drinks her beverages alongside an incredible platter of fruits.

Christie's commitment has her looking as radiant as ever

It is clearly a diet she has studied intensely, and she's keen on sharing her knowledge with followers, such as with a breakdown of the healthy benefits of dragon fruit, which according to her, is: "High in iron, vitamin C, and magnesium."

MORE: Christie Brinkley surprises fans with unexpected career news cut short due to health scare

MORE: Christie Brinkley dazzles fans with latest vacation picture revealing hidden talent and stunning home

Christie has been sharing inspiring updates of her routine, and she always makes sure to give her fans the best tips on how to make açai bowls, what various beverage blends do to support different parts of the body, and ideas for healthy snacks.

One of Christie's many wellness tips

She shared a stunning selfie at the beach where her glow was impossible to beat, proving just how well her diet works.

Fans loved how real she is about her health, and appreciated the wellness advice, writing: "Beautiful pics and I absolutely live by your book!!" and: "WOW! gorgeous photos!! Paradise!" as well as: "Gorgeous you are such a ray of sunshine!"

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.