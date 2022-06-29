Travis Barker's son Landon celebrates major achievement amid dad's hospitalization The Blink-182 drummer is currently in hospital

Travis Barker's son Landon was forced to celebrate a major achievement without his dad by his side after he was mysteriously rushed to hospital for an unknown medical emergency.

MORE: Kourtney Kardashian reveals major change following wedding to Travis Barker

Despite the worrying time for the family, the 18-year-old honored his commitments and took to the stage with Machine Gun Kelly at his show at Madison Square Garden in NYC just hours after learning about his famous dad's hospitalization in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Landon Barker makes surprise appearance at Machine Gun Kelly concert

Landon made no mention of Travis' condition but did take to his Instagram Stories to share videos of his surprise performance, which saw him belt out his collaboration with MGK, Die in California.

Landon's sister, however, Alabama Barker has since spoken out about the incident, writing: "Please send your prayers," on Instagram Stories.

MORE: Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's bizarre wedding favours leave fans with so many questions

Photos published by the Daily Mail saw Travis' wife Kourtney Kardashian following an ambulance on its way to hospital as Travis was carried out on a stretcher.

Travis had cryptically tweeted a message just before the incident, which read: "God save me".

God save me — Travis Barker (@travisbarker) June 28, 2022

Travis shared a cryptic tweet before being rushed to hospital

It is not known whether he was talking about his health or referencing the name of the song he produced for MGK.

The star's hospital dash follows a joyous few months of celebrations, including his May wedding to Kourtney at Villa Olivetta in Portofino, seven months after announcing their engagement.

During this time, they also had a "practice wedding" in Vegas following the Grammy Awards and an intimate ceremony in Santa Barbara where they were legally wed.

MORE: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's wedding cake is truly out of this world

MORE: Kylie Jenner films mom Kris dancing at Kourtney Kardashian's wedding - and it's so iconic

At that time, they were joined by Travis' father and Kourtney's beloved grandmother Mary Jo 'MJ' Campbell - Kris Jenner's mom.

The Blink-182 drummer popped the question to The Kardashians star at a beachside hotel in Montecito, California, surrounded by an elaborate floral setting consisting of red roses and candles.

Landon took to the stage beside MGK

The father-of-three presented Kourtney with a sparkling oval cut diamond ring worth an estimated $1 million, which was designed by Lorraine Schwartz.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.